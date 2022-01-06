Data Fabric Market 2022 Regional Overview, Opportunity Mapping, Competition Analysis and Forecast by 2030

Data Fabric Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Data Fabric Market by region.

Data fabric operates as a single and consistent data management framework that can access data from any location, anytime by streamlining and integrating data management processes across all access points and sources of data. In addition, the platform developed for data fabric operations are consolidated frameworks that manage, transfer, and secure data across multiple remote and incompatible data center deployments such as on-site to cloud.

As the data fabric addresses the data transferring requirements it also offers properties such as unified data environment, reliability and security of transferring data, seamless cloud compute transitions, and others. Therefore, the global data fabric market growth is expected to boost at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to aforementioned advantages and properties.

Advent of digital transformation, IoT, IIoT, and technologies that derive smart solutions has increased the volume and variety of business data. Furthermore, with rise in demand for data analytics, data management technologies have evolved significantly over the past few years.

This evolution has proliferated the deployment of data fabric solutions, owing to its capability to unbind data from underlying systems so that data can be accessed across the fabric; thus, easing the cost burden of organizations that opt for big data solutions. This is expected to drive the growth of the global data fabric market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, with increase in need for business agility and instant data accessibility, businesses face tremendous pressure to harness the data in right quantity, at the right time, and make the right insights to facilitate successful decision-making, which in turn fuels the market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce with data fabric architecture knowledge is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The data fabric market is segmented on the basis of deployment, type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on type, the market is categorized into disk-based data fabric and in-memory data fabric. On the basis of enterprise size, it is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, telecommunications & IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and others.

The market players operating in the data fabric market include Denodo Technologies, Global IDs., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Software AG, Splunk Inc., and Talend.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Type

– Disk-based Data Fabric

– In-memory Data Fabric

By Enterprise Size

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Telecommunications & IT

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Government

– Energy & Utilities

– Media & Entertainment

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

