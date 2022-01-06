Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market 2022 Industry Analysis By COVID-19 Impact, Growth Insights, Share, Trends, Emerging Technologies, Key Players | Progressing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period

Ground to Air On-board Connectivity Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market by region.

The global ground to air on-board connectivity market was valued at $9.68 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $24.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2019 to 2026.

On-board connectivity refers to internet connectivity in aircraft, ships, railways, and other modes of transportation systems. The on-board connectivity services include mobile phone internet access, wireless internet access, and other data sharing services. In addition, it allows smartphones, tablets, and laptops to send and receive texts, emails, and other multi-media messages.

Although, the purpose of on-board connectivity for trains, ships, and on airplanes differs, the major reason behind its offering is to keep passengers entertained while travelling. In addition, many airlines, trains, and public transportation buses have started offering on-board connectivity to their customers, which is fuels the ground to air on-board connectivity market growth.

Increase in IT expenditure in aviation, railway, and maritime industries and rise in disposable income of consumers are the major factors that fuel the demand for the ground market. In addition, liberalization in the transportation sector in the emerging markets is also drives the market growth.

However, high cost associated with the deployment of on-board connectivity systems is expected to impede the market growth. In addition, connectivity issue is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market, as high-speed trains move quickly from one cellular tower to another. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives to enhance customer services are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the ground to air on-board connectivity market.

The global ground to air on-board connectivity market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end use, and region. By component, it is classified into hardware and services. As per application, it is categorized into entertainment and communication. By end use, it is divided into maritime, railway, aviation, and on-road transit.

The global ground to air on-board connectivity market is dominated by key players such as ALE International, Bombardier Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, International Inc., Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, and others.

KEY BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ground to air on-board connectivity market along with current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Hardware

Antennas

Transceivers

Ethernet Switches

Wireless Access Point

Others

– Services

Managed Service

Consulting Service

Integration and Implementation Service

By Application

– Entertainment

– Communication

By End Use

– Maritime

– Railway

– Aviation

– On-road Transit

Cars

Buses

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

