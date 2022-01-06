Multivendor ATM Software Market 2022 Report Overview and Scope, Industry snapshot, Leading Companies and Opportunity Analysis by 2030

Multivendor ATM Software Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Multivendor ATM Software Market by region.

Multivendor ATM software enables banks and financial institutions to take control of their ATM networks to reduce costs, increase functionality, and improve competitiveness. Many financial institutions have discovered the need to acquire innovative financial self-service equipment from different manufacturers. This generates the need to install a multivendor software solution to manage their ATM and kiosk network from a central location. The software gives end user the ability to remotely monitor, trouble shoot, and control self-service equipment from a central location.

Ongoing modernization of older ATM estates, increase in demand for modern ATM software and hardware, rise in demand for self-service ATM software in various financial sectors, and surge in awareness about the benefits of multivendor ATM software are the major factors that fuel the growth of the multivendor ATM software market. However, limitations in terms of ATM management and complexity in working with ATM suppliers are expected to hinder the multivendor ATM software market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as contactless payments, QR codes, and touch screens are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The multivendor ATM software market is segmented on the basis of component, function, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into software and service. On the basis of function, it is divided into bill payment, card payment, cash/cheque dispenser, cash/cheque deposit, passbook printer, and others. Depending on end user, it is categorized into banks & financial institutions, and independent ATM deployer.

The market players operating in the multivendor ATM software market include Auriga SpA, Clydestone Group, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, GRGBanking, KAL, Nautilus Hyosung America, Inc., NCR Corporation, Printec Group, and Vortex Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Incorporated.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Software

– Service

BY FUNCTION

– Bill Payment

– Card Payment

– Cash/Cheque Dispenser

– Cash/Cheque Deposit

– Passbook Printer

– Others

BY END USER

– Banks & Financial Institutions

– Independent ATM Deployer

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

oRest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

