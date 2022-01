WTA Gippsland Trophy Results

Thursday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $442,020 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Sorana Cirstea (5), Romania, 6-4, 6-1.

Daria Kasatkina (3), Russia, def. Madison Keys, United States, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo (4), Spain, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-2, 6-4.

Clara Tauson (6), Denmark, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-1, 6-0.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, def. Claire Liu, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Ann Li (7), United States, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-1, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Irina Bara, Romania, 5-7, 6-4, 12-10.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (1), China, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia, and Han Xinyun, China, 7-5, 6-2.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Nina Stojanovic (3), Serbia, def. Katarzyna Kawa, Poland, and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 4-6, 6-0, 10-3.

Bernarda Pera, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove, Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-5.