By Associated Press
2022/01/06 19:45
ATP World Tour Great Ocean Road Open Results

Thursday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: $521,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Great Ocean Road Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3.

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, def. David Goffin (4), Belgium, 7-5, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-2, 7-5.

Grigor Dimitrov (3), Bulgaria, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, 6-1, 7-5.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Botic van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Mackenzie McDonald (8), United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Reilly Opelka (2), United States, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (9).

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Denis Kudla, United States, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Ken Skupski and Dominic Inglot (5), Britain, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-4.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, def. Altug Celikbilek, Turkey, and Yannick Maden, Germany, 6-3, 6-2.

Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Andreas Mies (7), Germany, def. Marcos Giron, United States, and Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Stefano Travaglia, Italy, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, def. Matt Reid and Jordan Thompson (8), Australia, 7-5, 4-6, 10-5.

Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Franko Skugor (4), Croatia, def. Rafael Nadal and Jaume Munar, Spain, walkover.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov (6), Kazakhstan, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and David Goffin, Belgium, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-7.

Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan (2), Japan, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 10-8.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Andrea Vavassori, Italy, and Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.

"