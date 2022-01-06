Wastewater Treatment Market Growth Statistics 2022 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Size, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impacts, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Investments and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the global wastewater treatment market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global wastewater treatment market growth.

Market Introduction

The global wastewater treatment market was valued at USD 250.38 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 462.49 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.41% over the projected period.

Wastewater treatment is a step-by-step procedure of converting wastewater into usable water, which can be discharged back into the environment. It majorly involves 3 stages Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary. Increased environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, continuously rising population and urbanization increases demand to regulate wastewater which also fuels the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, high installation, equipment, and operation costs are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, ageing infrastructure in developed countries are likely to negatively impact the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the wastewater treatment services in the industrial applications.

Growth Influencers:

Increased environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation

Governments of various countries globally have taken several environmental initiatives for reducing waste generation. Furthermore, stringent norms are being formulated against pollution of natural water bodies as well as illegal wastewater discharge. Developed economies, such as the U.S. has strict laws for potable water, drinking water, and wastewater, for proper treatment of wastewater. Similarly, government of India launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Swachhata app, Mahatma Gandhi Swachhata Mission, Swachhata Helpline and Swachhata Survekshan. Such environmental initiatives by government worldwide for low waste generation are expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Wastewater Treatment market is segmented the offerings and application.

By Type,

Services

o Designing & Engineering Consult

o Building & Installation Services

o Operation & Process Control

o Maintenance Service

o Others

Technologies

o Membrane Separation

? Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes

? Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes

? Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane

? Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane

? Others

o Activated Sludge

o Clarification

o Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

o Chlorination

o Industrial Demineralization

o Sludge Drying

o Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

o Sludge Digestion

o Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO)

o Others

Treatment Chemicals

o Coagulants & Flocculants

o Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products

o Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors

o Antifoam Chemicals

o Ph Conditioners

o Others

The technologies segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to growing demand of various waste water treatment technologies such as membrane separation and sludge digestion, among others. Within this segment, the membrane bio-reactor (MBR) segment is estimated to surpass the industrial demineralization segment in terms of market size and hit a value of USD 12.89 billion by 2024. The services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to growing number of initiatives for low waste generation. Within the treatment chemicals segment, the Ph conditioners segment is expected to hold around 76.77% of the market of the antifoam chemicals segment is 2021 and 74.69% in 2030.

By Application,

Municipal

Industrial

o Manufacturing

o Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals

o Power

o Energy

o Pulp and Paper

o Mining

o Petrochemical

o Semiconductors

o Others

The municipal segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 7.72% owing to increasing of government of various countries on enhancing the water quality and public health. Within the industrial segment, the energy segment is expected to account for a market size of USD 14.43 billion in 2030.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Wastewater Treatment market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of a well-developed industrial sector in the region. Furthermore, increasing adoption of strict regulations for protection and preservation of the environment is also expected to boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest growth rate of 8.62% owing to the growing living standards in the Asian countries, such as China and India. Growing investments in the wastewater management area is also estimated to fuel the market growth during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global wastewater treatment market include Xylem, Inc., Suez Environnement S.A., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, 3M Company, Inc., Pentair plc, United Utilities Group P.L.C., Kingspan Water & Energy, The Dow Chemical Company, Kemira Oyj, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Bio-Microbics, Inc., Trojan Technologies Inc., Aquatech International Corporation, ASIO, spol. S r.o., Scinor Water America, L.L.C., Orenco Systems, Inc., Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd., Outotec Oyj, BASF SE, Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

The approximate market share of the major 18 players is near about 80%. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2021, Kemira Oyi expanded its water treatment chemicals production in the UK by around 100,000 tons a year. With this, the company has strengthened its market position in the country.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

The global Wastewater Treatment market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Wastewater Treatment market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Various Equipment for Wastewater Treatment: Pipes & Fittings, Pumps, Filters, Valves & Controls, Blowers, and Others.

The global Wastewater Treatment market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Wastewater Treatment Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Wastewater Treatment Market?

What is the water and wastewater treatment market size worldwide?

What is the wastewater treatment cost in main areas?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

