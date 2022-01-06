Leuco Dye Market 2022 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the global leuco dye market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global leuco dye market growth.

Market Introduction

The global leuco dye market held a market value of USD 311.8 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 522.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS137

Leuco dye is a dye that can switch between 2 chemical forms. One of these chemical forms is colorless. These dyes are colored at cool temperatures. However, as the heat rises, they become translucent and hence can reveal any words, colors, or patterns, which might be printed on an underlying layer of ink. The market is anticipated to grow owing to factors such as increasing adoption of leuco dye-based thermochromic inks and growing demand for leuco dye in smart packaging applications. However, the high cost of leucodye and the presence of cheaper alternatives are expected to hinder market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing adoption of leuco dye-based thermochromic inks

Leuco dye-based thermochromic inks are dynamic inks which can change color when exposed to various temperatures. They are being used as smart materials in the fashion designing and textile industry. They are also been used to create fabric displays for new forms of expression and communication, such as the Ambikraft and Reach projects. They were combined with technology to study the relationship between human behavior and the surrounding environments. Furthermore, the application of these inks in mood rings, thermometers, drink containers, battery indicators, toys, and plastic products, among others, is also expected to boost market growth.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS137

Increasing demand for leuco dye in smart packaging applications

Leuco dyes are used for smart packaging as temperature-sensitive indicators. They can be used as microwave temperature indicators on food packaging. They are also used as battery status indicators. For instance, leuco dyes are used in the Duracell indicators as resistive strips representing the heating temperature of a strip, related to the batterys current delivery. Furthermore, leuco dyes are coated on the thermochromic tapes used for packaging a variety of shipments. These tapes are then used to identify package tampering, verify the cold temperature, prevent counterfeiting, boost popularity, improve buyer & branding experience, and improve food packaging safety. All these applications are increasing the demand for leuco dyes in smart packaging, hence boosting the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global leuco dye market is segmented into type, color, and application.

By Type

Touch Activated

Cold Activated

The touch-activated segment accounts for the largest share. The touch-activated dye turns clear when touched. These leuco dyes vanish when touched or rubbed to reveal an image or another color printed or painted beneath. The cold-activated segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 7% during the forecast period due to its high demand.

By Color

Black

Blue

Others

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS137

The black segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 45% owing to its high adoption in various industries, such as packaging and product labeling, among others. On the other hand, the blue color segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate. Other colors include red and mixed, among others.

By Application

Hair Color

Thermal Paper

Carbonless Paper

PH Indicator

Promotional Application

Product Labelling

Game Pieces

Packaging

Security Printing

Battery Testers

Others (Flat Thermometer, Thermochromic Ink, etc.)

The thermal paper segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption of leuco dyes in manufacturing thermal papers. The carbonless paper is anticipated to account for the second-largest market share.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global leuco dye market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The European region accounted for the largest market share of more than 38% in the global market. This is due to the increasing use of leuco dyes in determining the quality of frozen meat and dairy products. The North American region is anticipated to hold the second largest market share.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to the rising usage of leuco dyes in the textile industry. Also, the high demand for leuco dyes in the automotive industry in Japan is anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global leuco dye market include Anyang General Chemical Co. Ltd, Chameleon Speciality Chemicals, Connect Chemicals, ESCO Group LLC, Hebei Jianxin Chemical Co. Ltd, Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Nagase, and Co. Ltd, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd, Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., TMC Hallcrest, Yamada Chemical Co. Ltd, and Yamamoto Chemicals, Inc., among others.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS137

The cumulative market share of the major 7 players is near about 60%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in February 2020, Nagase Holdings America acquired Interfacial Consultants, LLC. This acquisition expanded Nagase Holdingss capabilities in high-performance thermoplastics. It also strengthened its position in the construction, transportation, consumer goods, and medical industries.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1. Objective

1.2. Product Overview

1.2.1. Market Segmentation

1.2.2. Market & Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. List of Primary & Secondary Sources

1.3.2. Market Size Estimation

1.3.2.1. Assumption for the Study

1.3.2.2. Data Triangulation

Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Leuco Dye Market

Chapter 3. Global Leuco Dye Market Overview

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

The global leuco dye market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Leuco dye market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS137

The global Leuco dye market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Leuco dye Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Leuco dye Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Leuco dye Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Leuco dye Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Leuco dye Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Leuco dye Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Leuco dye Market?

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS137

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS137

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/