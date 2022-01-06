Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market 2022 Future Trend, Business Strategies, Revenue Value, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the global single-wall carbon nanotube market report that contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global single-wall carbon nanotube market growth.

Market Introduction

The global single-wall carbon nanotube market was valued at USD 155.3 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,014.0 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.

Single-wall carbon nanotubes are a special category of carbon materials known as one-dimensional materials. Growth in demand in end-use industries and an increase in demand for renewable energy sources are the driving factors for global single-wall carbon nanotubes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, several studies are being conducted to test the use of carbon nanomaterials, such as CD, GO, GQD, fullerene, and CNT, among others, due to their capability to inhibit RNA type virus, biocompatibility, and low toxicity. This has positively impacted the market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth Influencers:

Growth in demand in end-use industries

Single-wall carbon nanotubes are being increasingly used in various industries. Its applications include energy storage, advanced electrodes, conductive films & coatings, wearable electronics, solar, thermal interface materials, catalyst supports, structural materials, sensors, and biomedical applications, among others. They are being used widely as the most basic building block of these systems. Because of their nanoscale diameters and complete nanocarbon structure, they prove to be excellent conductors. Furthermore, their thermal as well as electrical conductivity along with their superior mechanical properties, make them ideal for cutting-edge advanced materials applications. Therefore, increasing demand in these industries boosts market growth.

Increase in demand for renewable energy sources

Single-wall carbon nanotubes are increasingly in demand for manufacturing solar cells. Semiconducting materials that convert light into electricity, are used for manufacturing solar cells. Single-wall carbon nanotubes have the potential to be used in these solar cells. They are also known to outperform multi-walled carbon nanotubes at low densities, because of their difference in their optical transmittance for the same current density. These factors are increasing the demand for single-wall carbon nanotubes in renewable energy sources, hence boosting the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube market is segmented into type, synthesis process, application, and end-users.

By Type

Armchair Form Carbon Nanotube

Zigzag Form Carbon Nanotube

Chiral Form Carbon Nanotube

The armchair form carbon nanotube segment accounts for the largest share of more than 45% due to its increasing demand in various industries. The chiral form nanotube segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

By Synthesis Process,

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation

Chemical Vapor Deposition

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide

Others

The chemical vapor deposition segment accounted for the largest share owing to its high adoption. On the other hand, the high-pressure carbon monoxide segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 35.1%.

By Application,

Conductive Adhesives

Conductive Polymer Composites

Fire Retardant Plastics

Li ion Battery Electrodes

Metal Matrix Composites

Structural Polymer Composites

Sensor Applications

Others

The conductive polymer composites segment is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 42% as single-wall carbon nanotubes are mostly used for this application. The sensor applications segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate.

By End-Users,

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductors

Energy

Chemicals

Sporting Goods & Leisure products

Biomedical

Other Industrial Applications

The electronics and semiconductors segment accounted for the largest market share owing to the increasing demand for single-wall carbon nanotubes in this segment. The biomedical segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 40% in the global market. This is because the Asia Pacific region is one of the leading manufacturers as well as consumers of carbon nanotubes. The region is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The North American region is anticipated to grow at the second-fastest growth rate. The European and Latin American regions are also estimated to demonstrate significant growth rates during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube market include Arkema SA, Arry International Group Limited, Carbon Solutions, Inc, Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc, Cheap Tubes Inc., Cnano Technology Limited, Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies, Inc., Klean Industries Inc., Nano-C Inc., Nanocyl SA, NanoLab Inc, Nanoshel LLC, OCSiAl, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd, KH Chemicals, Zeon Nano Technology Co., Ltd, and Raymor, among others.

The cumulative market share of the six major players is near about 65%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2020, Swan Chemical Inc. was signed as a North American distribution partner for Molecular Rebar in Oil products, hence reinforcing carbon nanotube additives for rubber. This strengthened its position in North America.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6. Data Triangulation

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

The global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Single-Wall Carbon Nanotube Market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

