Semiconductor Gases Market 2022 Objectives of the Study, Research Methodology and Assumptions, Value Chain Analysis and Forecast by 2030

The global semiconductor gases market held a market value of USD 8,261.6 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 12,450.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the projected period.

Semiconductor gases are used in the manufacturing process of semiconductors. The growing usage of semiconductor gases in the electronic and electrical industry is expected to boost market growth. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives to promote the semiconductor industry and escalating demand for semiconductor gases to perform effective semiconductor processing are also anticipated to fuel the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the market players, as many of the market players have had to adjust their production planning and operations as the pandemic shifted demands for major semiconductor end applications.

Growth Influencers:

Growing usage of semiconductor gases in the electrical and electronic industry

The core of all electronic devices is semiconductors. Almost all electronics processing involving gases takes place inside chambers or metal-walled reactors. Semiconductor gases are used in various processes of manufacturing electrical. For instance, argon or helium are used for deposition; fluorine, hydrogen chloride, chlorine, xenon, & argon are used for photolithography; carbon-based gases, fluorine, & halogen for etching; arsine, boron, & phosphine are used for doping; hydrogen, oxygen, & argon for annealing; and nitrogen trifluoride for chamber cleaning. Therefore, the rising usage of semiconductor gases in the electronic & electrical industry is expected to boost market growth.

Favorable government initiatives to promote the semiconductor industry

The growing semiconductor industry, especially in emerging economies, such as India is expected to boost market growth. According to the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), in 2019, the semiconductor consumption in India was USD 21 billion. Also, in the Union Budget of India 2017-18, the Government of India increased the allocation for incentive schemes like the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS) and the Electronic Development Fund (EDF) to around USD 111 million. This fund was aimed at boosting the electronics manufacturing and semiconductor industry. This is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Segments Overview:

The global Semiconductor gases market is segmented based on the product, process, and application.

By Product

Bulk gases

o Nitrogen

o Oxygen

o Argon

o Helium

o Hydrogen

o Carbon dioxide

Electronic Special Gases (ESGs)

o Chlorine

o Ammonia

o Silicon

o Others

The electronic special gases segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 60% owing to the high demand for these gases in the electronic as well as other sectors. The bulk gases segment is also expected to demonstrate significant growth over the forecast period.

By Process

Chamber Cleaning

Oxidation

Deposition

Etching

Doping

Others

The chamber cleaning segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 30% owing to the high number of semiconductor gases used for the chamber cleaning process. The etching segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR.

By Application

Semiconductor Type

PCBs

Displays

Solar (PV)

LED

Others

The semiconductor type segment is anticipated to hold the dominant share of the market. On the other hand, the solar (PV) segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global semiconductor gases market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of more than 70% in the global market owing to the large semiconductor industry in the region. Also, favorable government initiatives in the region are expected to contribute to market growth.

The North American market is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to the presence of many end-users of semiconductor gases in the region. The European and Latin American markets are also expected to demonstrate significant growth during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global semiconductor gases market include Air Liquide, Air Products Inc, American Gas Products (AGP), Linde plc, Gruppo SIAD, Indiana Oxygen Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd., Messer Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., REC Silicon ASA, and Solvay SA, among others.

The cumulative market share of the six major players is near about 76%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, Air Liquide announced its strategy to build a renewable hydrogen production plant by electrolysis in Oberhausen, Germany. It is estimated to have a total capacity of 30 MW and its first phase is likely to be operational by early 2023 with 20 MW. With this, the company expanded its network in Germany.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

The global semiconductor gases market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Semiconductor gases market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Semiconductor gases market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Semiconductor gases Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Semiconductor gases Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Semiconductor gases Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Semiconductor gases Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Semiconductor gases Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Semiconductor gases Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Semiconductor gases Market?

