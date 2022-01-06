Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) Market 2022 Research during the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Growth and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2030

Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) Market is valued approximately USD 28.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of theEnterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) Market by region.

Enterprise governance, risk and compliance (eGRC) management provides opportunities to specialize in financial services, corporate compliance, health law, or security and cyber law. Enterprise governance, risk and compliance services offers support in crucial areas such as tax, financial reporting, information technology, anti-fraud, financial advisory, and human capital services. eGRC provides client guidance for the enterprise risk management, efficient corporate compliance, and corporate governance.

The risk managers and compliance officers are struggling to tackle this COVID-19 pandemic. However, businesses or organizations are investing into risk technology as risk management optimization emerged as one of the best for an organization to ensure its business continuity. The increase in stringent compliance mandates, growing need to get a holistic view of data and growing data and security breaches are the factors responsible for the growth of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) Market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 01st May 2019, IBM and Thomson Reuters collaborated to introduce new AI and Data combination. This AI and Data combination will help banks address ever-growing regulatory requirements through the powerful combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time regulatory insights. However, varying structure of regulatory policies is the major factor restraining the growth of global Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) Market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Enterprise Governance, Risk & Compliance (eGRC) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM corporation

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer

Dell EMC

FIS

MetricStream

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

Deployment Mode:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Business Function:

Finance

IT

Legal

Operation

By Vertical:

BFSI

Construction and Engineering

Energy and Utility

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Mining and Natural Resources

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

