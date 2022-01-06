Big data as a service Market 2022 Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast by 2030

Big data as a service market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Big data as a service market by region.

Big data as a service (BDaaS) is a combination of big data analytics technologies and cloud computing platforms that benefits users to reduce the cost and time for the deployment of big data projects. Also, it allows enterprises to manage big data on the cloud and provides easy data access to all departments at any given time.

Enterprises incur substantial costs while building big data infrastructure and recruiting skilled human resources. However, with the adoption of cloud-enabled big data technology, this cost has substantially reduced. BDaaS is considered as the delivery of statistical analysis information from a third party or a service provider, which helps the organization to gain insights with an objective to achieve competitive advantage over their competitors.

Growing demand for statistical analysis due to the generation of massive amount of unstructured data from the various organizations majorly drives the growth of the big data as a service market. In addition, factors such as expansion of big data analytics which covers data from intelligent systems such as in-vehicle infotainment, smart meters, sensors, and others, current growth of cloud computing, and growing demand for data science and predictive analysis further boosts the growth of the market. However, inadequacy of tools used for the service along with the security and privacy concerns which arise from the implementation of big data as a service are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing investment in IT sectors by number of businesses and rising demand for advanced analytics and data warehousing solutions are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the big data as a service market in the next few years.

The report includes profiles of the key players operating in the market analysis. These include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP), IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Google, Inc., and Accenture.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global big data as a service market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in thebig data as a service industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global big data as a service market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION TYPE

– Hadoop-as-a-Service

– Data-as-a-Service

– Data Analytics-as-a-Service

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– Public Cloud

– Private Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Retail and E-Commerce

– IT & Telecom

– Healthcare

– Government

– Manufacturing

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

