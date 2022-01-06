Submarine Telecom Cable Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Key Players Data, Growth Factors, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Submarine Telecom Cable Market is valued approximately at USD 11.7 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.10% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Submarine Telecom Cable Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Submarine Telecom Cable Market by region.

Submarine Telecom Cable is a cable placed on the bed of the waterbodies present between two stations on land to transmit and receive the telecommunication signals from both ends. Submarine Telecom Cable is made up of optical fibre technology in order to transmit digital data with data privacy being maintained. A vast telecom submarine cable network is being setup to connect communication among countries.

For Instance: As per analysis by International Cable Protection Committee in 2017, around 39,000 Km distance is covered by SEA-ME-WE-3 submarine cable connecting 33 countries across 4 continents. Major companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft make high investments for the development of communication network and outpace Internet backbone providers across the globe leading to the market growth. Further, rise in the demand for high internet connectivity highly boosts the demand for submarine cables. Customer’s requirement to enable high efficiency services with surge in the speed of data connectivity results in the high demand for higher bandwidth transmission.

For Instance: As per Statista in April 2020, online penetration rate is 59% of the world population motivating digital acceptance and rise in the use of internet utilization. However, complexity in installation and its high costs involved along with complexity in maintenance are the major factors restraining the growth of Global Submarine Telecom Cable over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Submarine Telecom Cable market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to increase in internet penetration. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in the need to enhance telecommunication networks along with rising demand for high efficiency services would create lucrative growth prospects for the Submarine Telecom Cable market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

SubCom, LLC (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Prysmian Group (Italy)

Nexans S.A. (France)

Google LLC (US)

Saudi Ericsson Communications Company Limited (Saudi Ericsson)

Hengtong Group CO., Ltd. (China)

ZTT India Private Limited (India)

NKT A/S (Denmark)

JDR Cable Systems (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single Armor Layer

Double Armor Layer

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Submarine Telecom Cable Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

