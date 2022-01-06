Organic Fertilizers Market Industry Development Scenario, Data Synthesis, Growth Analysis and Regional Overview by 2030

Organic fertilizer is produced from materials or sources such as agricultural residues, animal residues, earthworm castings, cow manure, and others. Organic fertilizers help with water retention. The use of organic fertilizers also makes the soil lighter as they turn into gaseous form and loosen the soil hold, so that air is available to the plant roots. They do not let the salt build-up and are also beneficial for soil health.

Organic fertilizers are environment friendly and are also rich in nutrients. Organic fertilizers are being adopted rapidly as people are more aware about the effects of chemical fertilizers. People are shifting toward organic food adopting them into their routine life. This shift drives the market growth for organic fertilizers. Moreover, high demand on international scale especially from Europe has led to boosts in growth for South East Asian manufacturers. In addition, the region has large dependency on agriculture sector and thus demand for fertilizers is driven. However, changes in the climate conditions, owing to controversial global warming, has led to discouragement in use of organic fertilizers and thus farmers are forced to use chemical fertilizers for increasing crop yield.

Organic fertilizers can be pure, microbiological, bio-organic, and mineral-organic. The micro-biological fertilizers are formed by azotobacter, rhizobium, cyanobacteria, azospirilium, and others. The organic fertilizers market is segmented by source, crop type, nutrient content, form, and region. Based on source, the market is categorized into plant, animal, and mineral. Depending on crop type, the market is further segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. On the basis of form, it is categorized into dry and liquid.

Furthermore, based on nutrient content, the market is bifurcated into presence of organic substance more than 60%, presence of organic substance from 40% to 60%, and presence of organic substance from 20% to 40%.

The key players operating in the organic fertilizers market are Alpha BioGreen, Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd., Baconco Co., Ltd., Cropagro, Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd, PT. Jadi Mas – Fertilizers Factory, PT Pupuk Kaltim, Revisoil, SongGianh Corporation, and Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited. The players in the market have adopted several strategies such as product launch and business expansion to sustain the market competition.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Organic fertilizers market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Organic fertilizers market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Source (Plant, Animal, and Mineral), Crop Type (), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Nutrient Content (

– Plant

– Animal

– Mineral

By Crop type

– Cereal & Grains

– Oilseeds & Pulses

– Fruits & Vegetables

– Others

By Form

– Dry

– Liquid

By Nutrient Content

– Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%

– Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60%

– Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%

By Region

? South East Asia

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Singapore

o Rest of South East Asia

Key questions answered in the global Organic Fertilizers Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

