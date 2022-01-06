Power Transformer Market- Industry Developments, Key Strategies of Major Players, Emerging Segments and Regional Outlook by 2030

Power Transformer Market Growth 2022-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Power Transformer Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Power Transformer Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global power transformer market size was valued at $27.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $50.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Power transformer is a type of transformer used primarily to receive low voltage generator electric power and transmit it across distribution channels across the power grid network. It forms a crucial part of the power grid and helps in transmission of power from one network to the other without change in frequency. These transformers operate at peak load and are designed to have maximum efficiency at full load. Decades of research in the transmission networks has led to an increase in the transmission voltages. Power transformers enable the power transmission low-voltage to high-voltages.

Rise in usage of electricity, replacement of existing power transformers, and increase in adoption of smart grids and smart transformers drive the global power transformer market. Increase in demand for electricity and emergence of renewable power sources boosts the adoption of high voltage transmission technologies such as UHV, HVAC and HVDC power transformers. Most of poor countries have under-utilized resources of energy while in developing countries there is a need for improvement throughout the power system. Advent of Ultra high voltage (UHV) transmission (1100KV and above) has resulted in the need for upgrade of transmission network throughout the world. Power transformers help integrate new renewable power plants to the existing transmission networks. Thus, the emergence of renewable energy as a primary source of energy offers long-term growth opportunities to the global power transformers market.

However, raw material cost, complexity in the design and construction of power transformers as well as supporting infrastructures needed for stable and life-long transformer operation makes power transformers expensive and unaffordable.

Global power transformer market is segmented based on transformer rating and region. Based on rating, the market is divided in low, medium, and high rating power transformers. Based on region, it is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players in the power transformer industry include Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TBEA Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Rating

– Low (5 MVA to 100 MVA)

– Medium (100 MVA to 500 MVA)

– High (500 and above)

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Russia

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Middle East

o Rest of LAMEA

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit

