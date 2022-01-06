Heat Pump Market 2022 Latest Report, Business Overview, Technology Features and Analysis by 2030

Heat Pump Market Growth 2022-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Heat Pump Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Heat Pump Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global heat pump market was valued at $52.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $94.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.74% from 2019 to 2026.

A heat pump is a device that transfers heat energy from one source to another. It is used in both industrial and residential areas. It offers an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners. The heat pumps are used to transfer heat from a cool to a warm space that helps cool the interior temperature.

The global heat pump market is registering significant growth across the globe. The growth of this market is driven by increase in demand for household appliances such as refrigerators and air-conditioners. Furthermore, rise in demand for keeping the house warm in the residential segment due to change in climate conditions fuels the demand for heat pumps. In addition, favorable government regulations to reduce CO2 emission are further complementing the adoption of heat pumps; thereby, contributing to the global market growth. On the other hand, the high cost of installing a heat pump device restrains the growth of this market. Advanced technologies such as dual-source heat pumps are expected to offer growth opportunities to the market. In addition, heat pumps have witnessed high demand for residential applications, which is further expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the global heat pump market.

The players analyzed and profiled in the global heat pump market are Daikin Industries Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Ingersoll Rand Plc, Melrose Industries PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NIBE Industrier AB, Stiebel Eltron, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Panasonic Corporation, and others. Since this market is highly competitive in nature, most of the manufacturers have been focusing on the production of energy-efficient heat pumps. Hence, the global market is anticipated to witness various product development activities during the forecast period.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic. Access Complete Report Here:

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

? Air-to-air

? Water Source

? Geothermal

By Application

? Residential

? Commercial

? Industrial

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? South Korea

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

