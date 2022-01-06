Redox Flow Battery Market 2022 Regional Overview, Opportunity Mapping, Competition Analysis and Forecast by 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period

Redox Flow Battery Market Growth 2022-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Redox Flow Battery Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Redox Flow Battery Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global redox flow battery market was valued at $130.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $403.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2019 to 2026.

A redox flow battery is an electrochemical energy storage equipment, which converts chemical energy into electrochemical energy using an electrochemical cell through reversible oxidation and reduction of working fluid. It is more appropriately called a fuel cell rather than the instead of battery, as the redox cell in the battery is employed for heterogeneous electron transfer rather than solid-state diffusion.

Redox flow battery is 100% recyclable, as the electrolyte inside the battery does not undergo deterioration. Vanadium redox flow battery and hybrid battery are two prominent types of redox flow battery, wherein the vanadium battery type is the most developed version over others.

The global redox flow battery market is in its nascent phase, and is anticipated to explore lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period. This is attributed to the scalable properties associated with these batteries, surge in demand for power backup across the globe, and low maintenance associated with these batteries. Furthermore, redox flow battery are 100% recyclable in nature that causes the least environmental impact, thus making them highly favorable in the renewable energy sector. Therefore, increase in renewable energy production across the globe and rise in need for energy storage are the major factors fueling the demand for redox flow batteries.

On the contrary, redox flow battery technology is relatively new, and is not well-developed, which also comes with a few limitations. High initial manufacturing cost and low energy to volume ratio over other counterparts hamper the global market growth. However, increase in investment in this battery type along with its developing applications in electric vehicles is expected to offer profitable growth opportunities to this market during the forecast period.

Some of the major market players studied and profiled in the global redox flow battery market are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Dalian Rongke Power, UniEnergy Technologies., CELLCUBE, Avalon Battery Corporation, HydraRedox, Big pawer Electrical Technology Xiangyang Inc. Co., Ltd, Pinflow energy storage, s.r.o., VRB ENERGY, Vionx Energy, and others

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global redox flow batterymarket from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

– Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume

– Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Vanadium redox flow battery

– Hybrid redox flow battery

By Application

– Utility Services

– Renewable Energy Integration

– UPS

– Others

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– UK

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

