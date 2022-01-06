Utility Poles Market 2022 – Industry Dynamics, Statistics Data, Top Operating Vendors and Forecast to 2030

Utility Poles Market Growth 2022-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Utility Poles Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Utility Poles Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global utility poles market was valued at $45.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $58.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026.

A utility pole is a rod, column, or shaft-like structure used to bear all the weight of overhead power lines and different public utilities, such as fiber optic cable, electrical cable, and related equipment such as street lights and transformers. These poles play a major role in supporting the wires that generate electricity and enable the growing network of computers, televisions, and telephones. They are made up of various materials such as concrete, steel, wooden, and composites. Utility poles offer advantages such as enhanced safety, superior strength, and prolonged durability.

The global utility poles market growth is mainly driven by the rise in need for energy and the resulting additions in the energy generation capacities across the globe. This has led to the expansion of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure thereby significantly contributing to the global market growth. Some of the other factors such as replacement of old utility poles, heavy utility investment by governments from various geographies, and the emergence of composite utility poles further fuel the growth of the market. Wood and steel-based poles are already established in the market, however, composite poles are relatively new and are gradually gaining popularity on account of greater benefits associated with them. Therefore, an increase in the popularity of composite poles are expected to offer new growth opportunities to the market. Conversely, high maintenance cost associated with utility poles and an increase in trend for underground wires and cable network is expected to hamper the global market growth.

Some of the major market players studied and profiled in the global utility poles market are Valmont Industries Inc., Skipper Ltd., Nippon Concrete Industries Co. Ltd., El Sewedy Electric Company, Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, Stella-Jones, FUCHS Europoles GmbH, Omega Factory, Pelco products Inc., RS Technologies Inc., and others.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

? Transmission Poles

? Distribution Poles

By Material

? Concrete

? Wood

? Steel

? Composites

By Pole Size

? Below 40ft

? Between 40 & 70ft

? Above 70ft

By Application

? Electricity Transmission & Distribution

? Telecommunication

? Street Lighting

? Heavy Power Lines

? Subtransmission Lines

? Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? South Korea

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

