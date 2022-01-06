Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market 2022 – Industry Parameters, Upcoming Trends, Key Business Priorities and Objectives of the Report by 2030

Photovoltaic (PV) glass integrates solar cells to convert solar energy into electricity. The solar cells are fixed between two glass panes with a filling of special resin. These resins securely wrap solar cells from all sides. Each cell is connected with two electrical connections and is attached to other cells to form a module.

Supportive government regulations toward installation of solar PV plants drives the demand for solar PV glasses. In addition, growth in demand for solar systems in residential, commercial, and utility-scale boosts the growth of the solar PV glass market.

However, high cost involved in installation, storage, and purchase of solar devices is expected to hamper the growth of the market. The global solar PV glass market is yet to explore its full potential. The rise in demand for renewable energy is expected to offer growth opportunities to the market. The market is also driven by domestic content laws and rise in photovoltaic panel installation projects, owing to expiration of federal investment tax credit (ITC).

The key players involved in the global solar PV glass market are Suntech Power Holding Co. Ltd, Sun Power Corporation, First Solar Inc, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc, Schott Solar Ag, Sharp Corporation, Solar World Ag, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd, and Trina Solar Ltd.

To stay competitive, these market players are adopting different strategies such as product launch, partnership, mergers, and acquisitions. These key strategies are enabling the market players to sustain the intensive competition. For instance, SunPower Corp. launched its SunPower X-Series Solar Panels (X-Series) for the residential market. The company’s X-Series delivers more energy, higher reliability, and superior aesthetics than conventional solar panels.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building. – It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the solar photovoltaic glass market from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. – Major countries in four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market. – The key drivers, restraints, and Solar photovoltaic glass market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study. – The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type – Anti-reflective Coated Glass – Tempered Glass – TCO Glass – Others

By End-use Industry – Residential – Commercial – Utility-scale

KEY PLAYERS – Onyx Solar Group LLC – Shenzhen Topray Solar Co., Ltd. – Borosil Glass Works Limited – Trina Solar – JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd – Sharp Corporation – Brite Solar – Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd. – Gruppo STG – Polysolar’

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

