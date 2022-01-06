Lead-Acid Battery Market 2022 Report Overview and Scope, Industry snapshot, Leading Companies and Opportunity Analysis by 2030

Lead-Acid Battery Market Growth 2022-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Lead-Acid Battery Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Lead-Acid Battery Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global lead-acid battery market was valued at $39. 7 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $59.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2019 to 2026.

Lead-acid batteries are the most popular and large-capacity rechargeable batteries. They are very inexpensive on a cost-per-watt-base, which makes them cost-effective energy sources for automobiles, electrical vehicles, forklifts, marine, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, these batteries are built with numerous individual cells containing a layer of lead alloy plates. Typically lead-acid battery is composed of 35% sulphuric acid and 65% water. Apart from this, other additives are also added in the battery to provide additional strength.

Since the fact that lead-acid battery is the first commercial use battery, consumer base for these batteries is very wide across the globe. Therefore, the demand for these batteries is also high in the market. Globally, many initiatives are taken to reduce transport emissions. In addition, communication technologies have grown significantly due to technological advancements. Lead-acid batteries have emerged as a suitable source of energy in both cases to power commutation devices as well as transportation vehicles. As a result, the global lead-acid battery market is growing at a stable pace across the globe.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

Since the lead-acid battery is the lowest-cost energy source, factors such as growth in automotive sales, rise in demand for UPS systems, and surge in marine trade are expected to set a growth trajectory for this market. However, with change in the momentum of technology, new battery sources are emerging, where lithium-ion battery is considered to be a suitable alternative to a lead-acid battery. Therefore, demand for lead-acid batteries is expected to be hampered thereby, restraining the global market growth.

The major player studied and profiled in the global lead-acid battery market are EnerSys, Exide Industries, Crown Battery, East Penn, HOPPECKE, NorthStar, Hitachi Chemical, Teledyne Technologies, Hankook AltasBX, and C&D Technologies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

? SLI

? Motive

? Stationary

By Construction Method

? Flooded

? Valve Regulated Sealed Lead-acid battery (VRLA)

By Application

? Automotive

– Passenger Cars

– Electric Bikes

– Transportation Vehicle

? UPS

? Telecom

? Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? South Korea

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

