Photovoltaic Market 2022 | Global Industry Size, Statistics, Share, Growth Rate, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Research Report Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period

The global photovoltaic market was valued at $53,916.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $333,725.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Photovoltaic energy is the energy produced by the sun’s radiation, which is transformed into electricity in photovoltaic cells. The electricity is then fed into the electricity network for can then be used in electrical equipment. Photovoltaic energy technology is widely used in rooftop solar installations to provide stored energy for residential buildings at a low cost. In addition, on a commercial scale, photovoltaic technology is used in solar lamps, parking meters, emergency telephones, trash compactors, temporary traffic signs, charging stations, and remote guard posts & signals. Moreover, it is used in solar buses and cars to provide electricity to run the vehicle motor. Furthermore, in the agricultural sector, photovoltaic technology is widely in solar drying to dry crops faster.

It is further used in photovoltaic panels, which generate electricity to run water pumps, and serves as an economical option as compared to new electric lines to provide power to remote locations. Moreover, photovoltaic technology is used in aerospace & defense sector for manufacturing of solar panels to be used in satellite to generate electricity for smooth working of satellite in space. In addition, in telecommunication industry, it is widely used in PV modules consisting of silicon solar cells connected in series or parallel that provide the required charging current for batteries, thus enabling maintenance-free operation and reduced storage costs for the entire system.

The growth of the global photovoltaic market is majorly driven by increase in energy demand due to rising population, In addition, surge in need for sustainable energy resources has been witnessed across the globe, coupled with favorable government regulations. These regulations focus on the reduced dependency on fossil fuels and help in controlling environmental pollution. This in turn is favoring the demand for renewable energy sources such as solar energy, and is the key factor that fuels the demand for photovoltaic energy. In addition, reduction of carbon footprint and upsurge in need for low-cost energy generation are expected to propel the growth of the photovoltaic market.

However, factors such as high cost of installation, storage, and power conversion devices and low efficiency of PV module are expected to hinder the growth of this market. On the contrary, decrease in cost of solar systems and energy storage devices is expected to offer lucrative opportunity for market growth. In addition, increase in prices of fossil fuels is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion, as rise in prices of fossil fuels, such as coal, will boost the cost of electricity generation, which in turn will result in increase in usage of photovoltaic energy.

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

The major key players operating in the photovoltaic industry include Abengoa, Acciona, Canadian Solar, First Solar, JA Solar Co., Ltd., Renesola, Sharp Corporation, Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., Trina Solar, and Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

> Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

> It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

> Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

> The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

> The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

o Thin Film

o Cadmium Telluride

o Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide

o Amorphous Thin-film Silicon

o Mono Si

o Multi Si

By System

o High Concentrated PV (HCPV)

o Low Concentrated PV (LCPV)

By Application

o Industrial

o Residential

o Commercial

By Region

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Thailand

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> LAMEA

o Chile

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Rest of LAMEA

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Photovoltaic Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

