Cloud-based Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software market 2022 by Key Players, Segmentation, Industry Growth, Opportunities and Forecast by 2030

Cloud-based Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Cloud-based Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software market by region.

The “cloud-based SCM software” market is expected to reach $7.03 billion by 2023′ growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023

Cloud technology has been around for almost 20 years now’ but supply chain professionals are still reluctant to adopt cloud and migrate their systems. Though the industry is in its initial stages’ cloud computing will help supply chain managers to closely track a product throughout its lifecycle. Cloud-based SCM will significantly cut down the product cost as it will locate the shipment during any stage of the transportation. With the changing supply chain environment’ cloud computing will become an advantageous process’ gaining more market traction over the traditional systems. While the traditional SCM is more transactional’ the cloud approach offers a 360-degree control and real-time monitoring. Cloud-based SCM offers scalability’ reliability’ cost-effective’ integrated design’ and immediacy over localized SCM model.

Market Analysis:

The SCM market is mature’ however’ the emergence of cloud computing has changed the industry landscape and has improved customer experience. The “cloud-based SCM software” market is expected to reach $7.03 billion by 2023′ growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The incorporation of cloud into SCM creates myriad benefits that redefine the traditional supply chain networks’ offers better supply chain visibility’ helps in handling the surging data volumes and in integrating digital technologies. Moreover’ the need for improved business agility’ scalability’ faster deployment’ and reduction in TOC will drive the organizations to deploy cloud model of SCM.

Product Analysis:

The market study of cloud-based SCM will talk about the types that include supply chain planning’ procurement’ manufacturing execution system’ warehouse management system’ and transportation management system. The procurement software market will grow due to investments from large enterprises in procurement applications and from SMEs in cloud-based procurement software. The pressing need to consolidate and improve purchasing power will drive the market toward cloud-based software. The manufacturing execution system will have the highest growth rate with rise in automation’ faster ROI’ stringent government regulations’ reduced lead times’ reduction in production cost’ and better operational excellence.

Regional Analysis:

North America is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain the same till 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing awareness about cloud-based SCM among enterprises’ especially SMEs. Factors such as rising need for infrastructure management system and shifting of workload to a cloud model will increase the market revenue.

Key Players:

SAP’ Oracle’ JDA Software’ Epicor’ Manhattan Associates’ Descartes Systems Group’ HighJump Software’ IBM’ and Kewill Systems.

Competitive Analysis: The study covers and analyzes the “Cloud-based Supply Chain Management (SCM) Software” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiatives’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists and other companies in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions – North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ and Rest of the World (ROW).

Key Players Covered in the Report

Request discount link:

Access Full Report, here:-

Access Full Report, here:-

