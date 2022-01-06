Wi-Fi and Li-Fi market 2022 – 2030 Research Report Analysis, Future Innovations, Growth Elements, and Recent Development

Wi-Fi and Li-Fi market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Wi-Fi and Li-Fi market by region.

Overview:

Wired networks incur gamut components for installing internet connection. It not only surges cost’ but with the components such as switches’ hubs’ and Ethernet cables’ whole frame drives in multiple complexities. To overcome such challenges’ Wi-Fi has become a great alternative. This technology implements high-frequency radio waves instead of wired networks. Similar to Wi-Fi’ another technology Li-Fi has emerged that uses visible light communication instead of radio signals. Li-Fi delivers high-speed in a much more secure way that even the latest Wi-Fi advancements cannot offer. Li-Fi allows 100 times faster data transmission than Wi-Fi’ making it more competent.

Market Analysis:

The Wi-Fi and Li-Fi markets are estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.0% and 61.3%’ respectively during the forecast period 2016-2022. The Wi-Fi market is analyzed by deployment mode’ products’ services’ verticals’ and regions. The Li-Fi market is analyzed by components’ verticals’ and regions. Increasing productivity’ high speed’ reliable & secure communication’ and flexibility are the main reasons to switch to wireless Wi-Fi and Li-Fi technology. The Li-Fi market is emerging and being developed’ which would likely lead to an increase in the adoption of Li-Fi in the next 5-7 years.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is set to be the leading region for the Wi-Fi and Li-Fi market growth followed by Europe and Asia Pacific for the adoption of technologies. Asia Pacific is known for improvements in infrastructure and IT investments by MNCs. Thus’ the region will have enormous potential for Wi-Fi connections. MEA is set to be the emerging region with a lot of opportunities and is expected to reach $4.09 billion (Wi-Fi) and $827.9 million (Li-Fi)’ respectively by 2022.

Vertical Analysis:

The major verticals covered in the report are IT & telecom’ education’ healthcare’ BFSI’ retail’ aerospace (in-flight operations)’ traffic management’ underwater applications’ and indoor networking. Globally’ the industry players are showing interest towards Wi-Fi and Li-Fi technology. The Wi-Fi technology is already being incorporated and is widely accepted in IT & telecom’ education’ and healthcare sectors due to the organization’s shift towards wireless ecosystem. The indoor networking segment is set to be the leading vertical for Li-Fi technology. The market revenue for indoor networking and traffic management is expected to reach $654.2 million and $5’509.4 million’ respectively by 2022.

Key Players:

pureLiFi’ IBSENtelecom’ Alcatel-Lucent’ Ericsson’ Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)’ Cisco’ Lucibel’ Ruckus Wireless’ GE Lighting’ Renesas Electronics Corp.’ LIGHTBEE’ Velmenni’ and Oledcomm S.A.S.

Competitive Analysis:

The Wi-Fi & Li-Fi are becoming demanding technologies. There are enormous business opportunities for new players entering the market and collaborating with large players in providing various products and services. Especially for Li-Fi technology’ new start-ups are coming with technologically advanced products’ services’ and solutions in the market and are expected to see double-digit growth in the next 5-7 years. In this space’ collaboration and merger & acquisition activities are expected to continue.

Benefits:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Wi-Fi & Li-Fi market aiming to understand the networking environment. The report talks about deployment mode’ products’ services’ components’ verticals’ and regions for both Li-Fi and Wi-Fi. The key stakeholders can know about the major trends’ drivers’ investments’ vertical player’s initiatives’ and government initiatives towards the adoption in the next 5-7 years. Moreover’ the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Middle East and Africa’GCC Countries’UAE and Kuwait’Africa’ Latin America-Brazil’Mexico.

Key Players Covered in the Report

pureLiFi’IBSENtelecom Ltd’Alcatel-Lucent SA’Ericsson’HPE’Cisco Systems Inc’Lucibel’Ruckus Wireless Inc

GE Lighting’Renesas Electronics Corp’LIGHTBEE’Velmenni’Oledcomm S.A.S.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

