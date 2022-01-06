Smart Meter Market 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

Smart Meter Market Growth 2022-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Smart Meter Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Meter Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global smart meter market size was $21.13 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $39.20 billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period.

A smart meter is a digital meter that replaces old analog meters, which are used in homes to record electrical usage. These digital meters can transmit energy consumption information to the utility in frequent intervals, and can monitor consumption more precisely. Smart meter uses wireless networks similar to mobile phone networks, to send data directly to particular energy supplier to know about how much gas and electricity is being used.

The smart meters are installed by the utility service providers such as electricity, gas, and water. The team from utility service providers visit the site, with the prior intimation and installs the smart meters at the requested location. Installation services are also offered by the third party services. Installation services constitutes the majority of the share of the overall services.

The major factor that drives the smart meter market is supportive government policies and financial incentives. In addition, large scale installations of the smart meters by the utility companies are focusing on strengthening the distribution of the smart meters. However, high cost of installations of the smart meters borne by end users restrain the growth of the smart meter market. Various grid operators and other gas utility and water utility providers are effectively managing the demand for smart meters. However, various benefits offered by the smart meter market such as automatic meter reading and bill generation are further expected to contribute toward the growth of the smart meter market.

In recent times, several factors have been integrated to make smart meters more remarkable, reliable, and affordable. The different connectivity technology used by the smart meters are further spurring the growth of the smart meter market. The major benefits offered by the smart meter includes detection of any leakages in the supply, continuous monitoring of the electricity, gas and water flow, detection of any theft in the supply are helping towards the growth of the smart meter market. Also, the smart meters help in elimination of the manual monthly meter reading, and optimizes the profit with existing resources.

The key players operating in the market include Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr, Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, Badger Meter, EDMI, Holley Metering Limited, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Sensus, and Honeywell International Inc.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicates the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during the pandemic.

Smart Meter Market Key Segments

By Product

– Smart Electric Meters

– Smart Water Meters

– Smart Gas Meters

By End Use

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa





