Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market Share 2022 Research Strategies, Growth Dynamics, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2030

The Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market was valued at USD 1,188.3 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4,944.0 Million by the year 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. Automotive cybersecurity consist of principles & practices which are designed for protecting the Internet-connected vehicles from being hacked. The market is majorly driven by the rising cyber threat owing to increase in data & connectivity of vehicles and increasing connected vehicle adoption. Furthermore, growing number of regulations for protection of vehicle data is expected to boost the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS172

Highly complex ecosystem with presence of multiple stakeholders and zero failure rate for cybersecurity applications are estimated to hinder the market growth. Moreover, time lag in the delivery of cybersecurity updates is anticipated to pose as a challenge to the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing connected vehicle adoption

The adoption of connected vehicles is increasing owing to the growing government focus on streamlined traffic infrastructure, increasing push from government of various countries for development of connected & autonomous infrastructure, and rising emphasis towards road safety. This is also increasing the demand for automotive cybersecurity solutions, hence boosting the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market is segmented into offering, application, vehicle, security, and form.

By Offering,

Hardware

Software Platform

Services

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS172

The hardware segment is anticipated to surpass a market value of USD 900 million in 2030 owing to growing technological advancements in the segment. The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 17.1% during the forecast period.

By Application,

ADAS & Safety

Body Electronics

Communication Systems

Infotainment

Powertrain

Telematics

Others

The infotainment segment is expected to hold the dominant share in 2020. The ADAS & safety segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 16.7% as it is considered as one of the top safety technologies for modern vehicles and is also generally installed in high-end vehicles. The telematics segment is estimated to hold a market size of USD 82 million.

By Vehicle,

Passenger Car

o Compact Passenger Cars

o Mid-sized Passenger Cars

o Premium Passenger Cars

o Luxury Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

o LCV

o HCV

Electric Vehicles

o Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

o Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

o Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

o Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report@:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS172

The passenger car segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 70%, as they are equipped with a large number of engine control units and are also more likely to suffer from cyber attacks. Within this segment, the luxury passenger cars segment witnessed a growth rate of about 17.7%. Within the electric vehicles segment, the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) segment witness a growth rate of about 19.6% during the projected period.

By Security,

Endpoint

Application

Wireless Network

The wireless network segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share of about 40% owing to its increasing adoption in the automotive industry. The endpoint segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

By Form,

In Vehicle

Cloud Services

The in vehicle segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its high demand. The cloud services segment is also anticipated to witness significant growth rate.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market include Aptiv, Argus Cyber Security Ltd., ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security, Capgemini, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, ESCRYPT, ETAS, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Guardknox Cyber-Technologies Ltd., HARMAN International, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Karamba Security, Lear Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Rockwell Automation, Saferide Technologies Ltd., SBD Automotive Ltd., Secunet, Symantec Corporation, TTTech Auto AG, UL LLC, and Vector Informatik GmbH, among others.

For More Information or Query Before Buying, Visit

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS172

The cumulative market share of the thirteen major players is near about 60%. These market players are involved in mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, new product launches, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity entered into a partnership with Cyngyn, an autonomous vehicle technology developer for providing continued protection and security for Cyngyns autonomous vehicle deployments.

The Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business::-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS172

The Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Asia Pacific and Japan Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS172

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/