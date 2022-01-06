Rain halts 2nd test between South Africa and India

The covers are pulled over the pitched as rain delayed play at the start of the fourth day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and I... The covers are pulled over the pitched as rain delayed play at the start of the fourth day of the second cricket test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rain prevented any play before lunch on Day 4 of the second test between South Africa and India on Thursday.

South Africa was 118-2 overnight chasing a target of 240 to win and level the three-test series at 1-1.

Umpires called lunch with the rain still falling at the Wanderers and the covers on the pitch.

The game is evenly poised. India is seeking its first test series win in South Africa and can clinch that with victory in Johannesburg.

Captain Dean Elgar was 46 not out and hoping to lead South Africa to victory and send the series to a decider in Cape Town next week.

