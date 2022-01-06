Alexa
Britain, Russia win ATP Cup matches in doubles deciders

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 15:25
Russia's Danill Medvedev, right, celebrates with his teammates after he and compatriot Roman Safiullin defeated Italy's Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berre...
Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts with teammate Matteo Berrettini, left, during their doubles match against Russia's Danill Medvedev and Roman Safiullin at...
Cameron Norrie, left, and Jamie Murray of Britain react to winning their match against Taylor Fritz and John Isner of the U.S. during their match at ...
Russia's Danill Medvedev reacts during his match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Ja...
Russia's Danill Medvedev serves to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Jan. ...
Cameron Norrie of Britain serves against Taylor Fritz of the United States during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Thursday, Ja...

SYDNEY (AP) — Britain staged a come-from-behind win in the decisive doubles to complete a 2-1 victory over the United States and keep its hopes alive of a semifinal spot at the ATP Cup.

Jamie Murray and Dan Evans rallied from a set and a service break down to beat Americans Taylor Fritz and John Isner 6-7 (3), 7-5, 10-8.

In Thursday's other day match, defending champion Russia beat Italy 2-1 to advance to the semifinals unbeaten.

Britain’s progression hinged on the outcome of the Group C night match between Canada and Germany.

“We were just hustling and we kept trying to get the ball back in play and start using our skills after that,” Murray said. “At 4-2 we got a bit of momentum and came down to a tiebreak which is what it comes down to on a doubles court so many times."

Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin also stepped up for Russia, overcoming Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner 7-5, 4-6, 10-5 to clinch the victory over Italy.

Russia will play the winner of Group C in the semifinals on Saturday.

Sinner gave Italy the early lead with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Safiullin, but No. 2-ranked Medvedev leveled the contest with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win over Berrettini.

“The first set I was in control and it’s tricky because you think that things will continue to go your way but that’s not the case when you’re up against a Top 10 player,” Medvedev said. “I made some bad decisions in the second set so I tried to learn from that in the third. I served well throughout the match and that helped me.”

Spain and Poland, also both 3-0, will meet Friday for a spot in Sunday's final.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-06 17:22 GMT+08:00

