Taiwan Army practices urban warfare among brand names

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army practiced urban warfare at a training center near Kaohsiung on Thursday (Jan. 6) where empty buildings were covered with the names of popular chain stores, or close imitations.

Chinese military aircraft have intruded into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on an almost daily basis for more than a year. In response, the military has been emphasizing preparedness by conducting a wide array of maneuvers, live-fire drills and missile tests.

On Thursday morning, a 700-square-meter site near Kaohsiung with 26 buildings of varying size was the scene for a "battle" between “red” and “blue” armies that "fought" for every street and every house, CNA reported.

To make the war scenes more realistic, according to the military, banners were suspended from buildings showing names of real chain stores. These included 7-Eleven and Watsons, or at least close approximations, such as a green logo with the words “Reebark Coffee.”

The 586th and 333rd brigades each sent 30 soldiers into the war zone accompanied by a CM-32 and a CM-33 armored vehicle, along with two CM-34 “Clouded Leopard” Taiwan Infantry Fighting Vehicles. Colorful smoke bombs and deafening stun grenades completed the picture of a city in the throes of war, reports said.