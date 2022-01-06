Alexa
Slater carries Long Beach St. over Westcliff 90-64

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 13:32
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Colin Slater had 23 points as Long Beach State rolled past Westcliff 90-64 on Wednesday night.

Joel Murray had 13 points for Long Beach State (4-7). Joe Hampton added 11 points as did Jordan Roberts.

Joshua Harrison had 17 points and five steals for the Warriors. Joshua Jones added 13 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-06 15:46 GMT+08:00

