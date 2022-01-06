Alexa
Towt lifts N. Arizona past Embry-Riddle 101-54

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 13:05
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Towt had a triple-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Northern Arizona to a 101-54 win over Embry-Riddle on Wednesday night.

Nik Mains scored a career-high 24 points for Northern Arizona (5-9), which broke its four-game losing streak. Jalen Cone added 21 points. Ezekiel Richards had 16 points and four blocks.

It was the first time this season Northern Arizona scored at least 100 points.

Northern Arizona (5-9) achieved season highs with 17 3-pointers and 26 assists.

Northern Arizona dominated the first half and led 46-18 at the break. The Lumberjacks' 55 second-half points marked a season best for the team.

Conner Verdugo had 17 points for the Eagles. Luke Dunn added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-06 14:38 GMT+08:00

