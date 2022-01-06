Taiwan’s Foxconn reports record sales

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's electronics giant Foxconn reported record-high sales for 2021 on Wednesday (Jan. 6).

The world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer said it had around NT$5.94 trillion (US$214.93 billion) in consolidated sales in 2021, a 10.86% increase from a year earlier, CNA cited Foxconn as saying. The company said its consumer smart division performed the best in terms of revenue growth, even better than its electronics component division, while its computer and cloud-based connectivity division saw revenue stay around the same as 2020 levels.

Foxconn said it made almost NT$1 trillion in revenue from 2021 server shipments, in response to strong demand from cloud services and metaverse-related business.

The company reported NT$660.68 billion in December consolidated sales, a 6.27% bump from a month earlier, but down 7.44% from a year earlier, according to CNA. Foxconn said December sales were boosted by strong data center and consumer electronics device demand.

For Q4 of 2021, the company recorded NT$1.83 trillion in consolidated sales, a 30.6% increase from the third quarter. Analysts cited by CNA said fourth quarter sales were driven by strong demand for Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup, of which Foxconn accounts for 65-70% of overall assembly.