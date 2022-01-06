Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

COVID case imported from Indonesia drove around east Taiwan region

Woman in her 20s visited Qixingtan beach, popular restaurants

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/06 14:00
A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled in the Hualien region last week, visiting popular spots like Qixingtan beach. (Pixabay photo) 

A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled in the Hualien region last week, visiting popular spots like Qixingtan beach. (Pixabay photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman recently confirmed as a COVID-19 case imported from Indonesia visited popular tourist spots in Hualien County last week, reports said Thursday (Jan. 6).

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) listed the woman in her 20s as case No. 17,264 Wednesday (Jan. 5), saying she was asymptomatic. She was originally infected by COVID in Indonesia last June and received two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Upon returning to Taiwan on Nov. 14, all her tests turned out negative, but one taken this week because she was planning to leave the country showed a result positive for COVID with a Ct value of 31, CNA reported.

However, during the week leading up to the test, she drove around Hualien County, visiting the beach at Qixingtan, a major attraction in the area, as well as several restaurants and shops popular with tourists. She arrived at her hotel in Hualien City at 5 p.m. on Dec. 27, spent noon at Qixingtan the following day, and drove on to Shoufeng Township.

On Dec. 29, she had breakfast in Hualien City before driving back to Taipei, according to a list published by the Hualien County Government. Individuals who visited the same sites at the same time should self-monitor their health at least until Jan. 11, the authorities said. Five contacts had been placed in quarantine.
COVID-19
imported case
Indonesia
AstraZeneca
Hualien County
Hualien City

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan cracks down on price gouging ahead of Lunar New Year
Taiwan cracks down on price gouging ahead of Lunar New Year
2022/01/05 20:19
Nike shifts footwear production from China to Vietnam
Nike shifts footwear production from China to Vietnam
2022/01/05 19:32
2022 Taipei Lunar New Year Festival to kick off Jan. 15
2022 Taipei Lunar New Year Festival to kick off Jan. 15
2022/01/05 14:30
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case, Omicron cluster rises to 5
2022/01/05 14:25
Taiwanese flight attendant at Qatar Airways diagnosed as Omicron case in Vietnam
Taiwanese flight attendant at Qatar Airways diagnosed as Omicron case in Vietnam
2022/01/05 14:17

Updated : 2022-01-06 14:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan lists 3 possible ways COVID lab infection occurred
Taiwan lists 3 possible ways COVID lab infection occurred
"