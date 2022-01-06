Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Defense shines as Milwaukee tops Green Bay 63-49

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 12:52
Defense shines as Milwaukee tops Green Bay 63-49

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — DeAndre Gholston scored 16 points and Milwaukee beat Green Bay 63-49 on Wednesday night.

Josh Thomas added 13 points for the Panthers (5-9, 3-2 Horizon League) who held the Phoenix to 27.8% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Milwaukee opponent.

Kamari McGee scored a season-high 22 points for the Phoenix (2-12, 1-4 Horizon League), whose losing streak stretched to seven games'

Japannah Kellogg III scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Emmanuel Ansong scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-06 14:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan lists 3 possible ways COVID lab infection occurred
Taiwan lists 3 possible ways COVID lab infection occurred
"