Horton scores 26 to lead North Carolina A&T by Presbyterian

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 11:29
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Demetric Horton scored 26 points as North Carolina A&T defeated Presbyterian 65-57 on Wednesday night in a Big South Conference opener for both teams.

Horton hit 10 of 13 shots.

Marcus Watson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for North Carolina A&T (6-9). David Beatty added 10 points.

Winston Hill had 19 points for the Blue Hose (8-8). Trevon Reddish added 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-06 13:08 GMT+08:00

