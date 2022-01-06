Taiwan's immersive 'Log Out Time' a Monet for the 2020s

“Log Out Time” runs through Feb. 28. (RYB Studio photo) “Log Out Time” runs through Feb. 28. (RYB Studio photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The dreamy and immersive “Log Out Time” is a technologically advanced art exhibition that reflects the flow of seasons and the ups and downs of life, which runs to Feb. 28.

Curated by RYB Studio, it introduces imagination to the idea of the “metaverse” through a 3-meter-tall tree light installation. In addition, there are real plants, scenes from nature and references to artificial intelligence.

Before entering the main area, visitors receive a free plant, then head through a tunnel that leads to the exhibition. It's a journey to discovery on the 4th floor of Atre in Breeze Nan Shan.

The induction wall projects images from the four seasons and animations are triggered by human interactions, according to the press release. “It is a gateway from the bustling metropolis. While viewing the show, we hope visitors can calm down and think about their lives.”

In some ways, the impression is of walking through a scene created by Claude Monet during his "Water Lilies" period from a century ago. The roughly 250 oil paintings in that series of paintings are based on the painter's flower garden in Giverny, France.

Many businesses have booked the venue to host year-end parties or other events, and yoga lessons are starting Jan. 15. The on-site bar opens at 5 p.m. daily.

RYB Studio was founded in 2017 and signature works include Taoyuan’s XPARK, Dharma Drum Mountain’s projection mapping on 2020’s Lunar New Year's Eve, and virtual reality work “Blue Tears.”

The exhibition will run to Feb. 28 and tickets are available online.







“Log Out Time.”(RYB Studio photos)