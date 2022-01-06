Amazon Singapore's flagship Seller Summit returns to help small businesses "start local, go global"

The free virtual event will unveil new strategies and solutions for sellers in Singapore alongside a Meet-the-Sellers showcase

A first-of-its kind in Amazon Singapore, the "Amazon Small Business Awards 2022" will recognise brands that have expanded globally, grown tremendously, and impacted their communities





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 January 2022 - (NASDAQ:AMZN) – The annual Amazon Singapore Seller Summit 2022 returns for its second edition with new programs and tools to help sellers in Singapore start selling online locally and expand globally.

To be held virtually on 14 January 2022, from 9am to 6:30pm SGT, the free event will educate sellers in Singapore on key e-commerce topics such as shipping and fulfilment, advertising, brand building, and global expansion plans. Attendees can also look forward to networking with Amazon experts, successful Amazon sellers, and third-party service providers.

"Global Selling is a significant opportunity for businesses of all sizes. In fact, according to the report 'Local Sellers, Global Consumers: Capturing Singapore's e-commerce export opportunity', the annual value of business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce exports in Singapore was estimated at S$1.4 billion in 2021, and it could reach S$3.5 billion in 2026 if micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) accelerate their pace of using e-commerce to sell overseas," said Eric Broussard, Vice President of International Seller Services, Amazon. "As such, through the Singapore Seller Summit, Amazon will further empower sellers to discover innovative solutions, leverage selling and advertising tools, and better understand growth opportunities locally and overseas to take their business to the next level. Our goal is to enable more businesses to expand and reach customers everywhere through our 20 Amazon stores worldwide."

Stars at the Summit

Building on the success and impact of the 2021 Amazon Expo, Seller Boot Camp, Amazon will also recognise certain sellers through its inaugural Amazon Small Business Awards in categories including: Community Ambassadors (Community Drivers), Go Global Seller of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

Other notable Summit highlights include:

Meet-the-Sellers Showcase with successful local businesses such as Mate Mate , Naoki Matcha and Pristine Aroma ;

, and ; Hands-on workshops on key tools and services like Amazon Advertising, Fulfilment By Amazon (FBA); and

Detailed sessions by third-party service providers (logistics and payment companies) who can support businesses on Amazon

Sellers can also look forward to a revamped website with more accessible education online, one-on-one account management support (to support sellers looking to expand globally), and more that will be announced by Eric Broussard, Vice President of International Seller Services, Amazon, at the opening ceremony of the Summit.

Showcasing sellers' success

The businesses at this year's Seller Summit, particularly Coco and Eve, Mate Mate, Naoki Matcha, Pristine Aroma, and Snailax Singapore, have leveraged Amazon's services and fulfilment programs to scale up their businesses effectively.

"At Coco and Eve, we prioritise meeting consumers at their comfort level with the right messaging as they move through different channels and expect seamless shopping experiences. With over 200 million Amazon Prime members worldwide, we want to tap on Amazon to scale up our business across borders, beyond any geographical boundaries. Thanks to their extensive fulfilment network and solutions, we can ensure fast shipping for our customers, which translates to the best shopping experience for them. Since selling on Amazon in 2018, our product range has grown ten-fold, and we've seen more than an 800% increase in revenue. We're excited to continue growing and expanding with Amazon," said Elicia Loh, Associate E-commerce Marketplace Manager, Coco and Eve.

"We launched our store on Amazon.sg in 2021, and are in the process of expanding in the US, Australia, the UK, EU, and Japan. While it all seemed complicated initially, the account managers at Amazon closely guided us through the process to turn our business plans to reality. Our goal by the end of 2022 is to open a brand store in every country where Amazon is present so we can enter new countries and reach customers more quickly and in a cost-effective way," said Victor Wang, CEO and Co-Founder, Mate Mate.

"Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) has been crucial for our growth journey because of how scalable it is. When we started in 2016, our first shipment was just 10kg. As our volumes grew many times beyond that, FBA easily handled the increased warehousing and delivery needs. That allowed us to grow very efficiently in the USA. Amazon.com also has a huge customer base, even for a niche product like matcha. Thanks to the growth we achieved through selling internationally with Amazon FBA, we were able to confidently launch and grow our business in other markets like Singapore and the UK," shared Samuel Loo, founder, Naoki Matcha.

"We started on Amazon nine months ago because of the large customer base and haven't looked back since. With FBA, we have already expanded as an international brand to the US, Canada, and the UK. The international reach that Amazon has is truly unmatched!'' said Judy Ting, E-commerce Manager, Pristine Aroma.

"Although we started out as a new seller on Amazon.sg without any e-commerce experience, the guidance from our Amazon account managers has immensely helped to scale up our operations within just a few months. The user-friendly interface of Amazon Seller Central means we can have more data to easily analyse our stock turnover and sales performance – and always be ready to take advantage of growth opportunities," said Kang Siok Lan, Manager, Snailax Singapore.

For a hands-on guide to selling locally and globally with Amazon, local businesses are welcome to join the Amazon Singapore Seller Summit 2022 on 14 January 2022, from 9am - 6:30pm SGT.

For more information and event registration, please visit:

https://sell.amazon.com.sg/learn/singapore-seller-summit-2022





Appendix: List of Amazon sellers featured in Seller Summit 2022





Coco & Eve is a vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand launched in 2018. Sourcing the best tropical Balinese ingredients – from coconut oil and cocoa to ripe, juicy mangoes, papayas and guava – the Instagram-famous brand has won multiple beauty awards for its skin-and-hair-loving formulas. Popular products include the award-winning Like A Virgin Hair Masque and Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam.

Mate Mate is an all-natural multifunctional caffeinated energy beverage, made from the green ate leaf and with low sugar content. A great substitute for coffee and for energy drinks, Mate Mate looks to become a global leader in the category of Energy Drink and Caffeinated Drinks.

Naoki Matcha is a homegrown brand that curates and sells "specialty matcha" from different tea regions of Japan. Selling a variety of specialty matcha at reasonable prices, the brand is on a mission to share its rich knowledge and guide customers in enjoying traditional and non-traditional ways of preparing matcha.

Pristine Aroma seeks to inspire rejuvenation with aromatherapy. With various products such as scented candles, reed diffusers, and aroma concentrate, Pristine Aroma is on a mission to consistently restore you back to your pristine condition – so you can take on every day refreshed and with the clearest state of mind.

Snailax is a brand of massagers that encourages customers to relax in their hectic, stressful lives and enjoy a slow pace like a snail. The brand seeks to provide customers with high quality health and personal care products embedded with the most innovative and relaxing features.

