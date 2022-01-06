Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jones scores 16 to lead UNC Asheville past Campbell 60-54

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 10:56
Jones scores 16 to lead UNC Asheville past Campbell 60-54

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones scored 16 points and UNC Asheville defeated Campbell 60-54 on Wednesday night in a Big South Conference opener for both teams.

LJ Thorpe scored 14 points, with eight rebounds and six assists and Drew Pember scored nine points, secured nine rebounds and blocked eight shots for UNC Asheville (9-5, 1-0).

Ricky Clemons scored 15 points, Jesus Carralero 14 and Messiah Thompson 10 for the Fighting Camels (7-5, 0-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-06 12:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan lists 3 possible ways COVID lab infection occurred
Taiwan lists 3 possible ways COVID lab infection occurred
"