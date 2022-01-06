Alexa
Williams lifts Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 88-63

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 11:09
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — D'Maurian Williams had 20 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 88-63 on Wednesday night.

It was the first Big South Conference game of the season for both teams.

Lance Terry had 19 points for Gardner-Webb (7-7, 1-0 Big South Conference). Anthony Selden added 16 points. Kareem Reid had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Tahlik Chavez had 11 points for the Buccaneers (3-10, 0-1), who have now lost four games in a row. Claudell Harris Jr. added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-06 12:43 GMT+08:00

