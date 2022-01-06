Oubre hits 9 of Hornets' franchise-record 24 3-pointers

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) makes a shot over Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, ... Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) makes a shot over Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. hit a career-high nine of Charlotte’s franchise-record 24 3-pointers and the Hornets routed the Detroit Pistons 140-111 on Wednesday night.

Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges each had 19 points to help the Hornets beat the Pistons for the 14th straight time. Charlotte hasn’t lost to Detroit since Oct. 18, 2017.

Terry Rozier added 16 points, and LaMelo Ball had 12 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in three quarters. P.J. Washington gave the Hornets a big lift off the bench with 14 points and eight rebounds after missing the last four games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Oubre was 9 of 14 from 3-point range and the Hornets shot 57.1% at 24 of 42.

Trey Lyles had 17 points for Detroit. Cade Cunningham added 16.

SPURS 99, CELTICS 97

BOSTON (AP) — Gregg Popovich became the first to coach 2,000 NBA games with the same team, and Dejounte Murray scored 22 points to lead San Antonio past Boston.

Devin Vassell and Derrick White each had 17 points to help the Spurs snap a four-game losing streak.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points after scoring a career-high 50 in a victory over Orlando in the Celtics’ last game, but had a driving layup roll off the rim just before the buzzer sounded.

76ERS 116, MAGIC 106

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 31 points, Tobias Harris added 22 and Philadelphia beat Orlando.

The 76ers, who notched their NBA-best 14th road victory of the season, tied a season high with a fifth straight win overall. They beat Orlando for the second time this season and 10th straight overall.

Seth Curry added 20 points, a season-high 12 assists and seven rebounds, while Furkan Korkmaz scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half.

Cole Anthony led Orlando with 26 points.

ROCKETS 114, WIZARDS 111

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 0.4 seconds left to lift Houston past Washington.

Porter and Christian Wood returned from one-game suspensions for conduct detrimental to the team. Wood added 22 points and 11 rebounds to help the Rockets snap an eight-game losing streak.

Jalen Green also scored 22 points and Eric Gordon had 19 for Houston.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points. He fouled out with 9:10 to play.