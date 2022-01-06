South Taiwan junior high school teacher accused of physical, verbal abuse

Members of the Humanistic Education Foundation protest at the Kaohsiung junior high school. (Humanistic Education Foundation photo) Members of the Humanistic Education Foundation protest at the Kaohsiung junior high school. (Humanistic Education Foundation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Humanistic Education Foundation accused a teacher surnamed Chen (陳) at a Kaohsiung City junior high school of verbally and physically abusing students during a press conference on Thursday (Jan. 6).

CNA reported that the foundation played an audio recording of Chen humiliating students with derogatory terms and phrases such as “doofus,” “scum of society,” “parents are negligent,” “lesser than dogs,” “dinosaur,” “pig sacrifice,” “rotten guy,” and “tainting society with crap.” The foundation also accused Chen of hitting students on the head, back, forehead, and pinching students’ ears.

According to the foundation, Chen requires students to run 15 laps around the school’s track every week. Students who do not complete the 15 laps or other homework assignments are subject to standing wherever the teacher goes during recess and lunch break as punishment.

Parents told the foundation that Chen not only frequently verbally abuses the student, but often uses sex-related terms when doing so; when a student does not complete a homework assignment, for example, Chen would question if he or she “watched some kind of porn video last night,” per CNA. The foundation said it had filed a complaint about Chen’s verbal and physical abuse to the Education Bureau in December 2021, as well as reported teacher-to-student sexual harassment and bullying cases to the school.

CNA cited the Education Bureau as saying in a press release that Chen had received a warning in October 2021 after an anonymous individual reported inappropriate behavior triggered an investigation. When the foundation reported more incidents related to Chen, the bureau launched another round of investigations, and has decided to adjust the teacher’s responsibilities and position in the meantime.

The school’s counselor is working with students taught by Chen, while Chen said he or she would review his or her conduct.