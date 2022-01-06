Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030

The global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market size was US$ 8.7 billion in 2021. The global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.5 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Report Ocean publicize new report on the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market. The global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market both globally and regionally.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 crisis had a mild impact on the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market majorly due to the disruption in the supply chain during the initial phase. Unavailability of raw materials and workforce were the major cause so this disruption.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
The market is witnessing increasing demand for water-based adhesive specialty tapes from the packaging industry. As a result, it will be a significant factor driving the market growth. Water-based adhesive specialty tapes are widely popular due to their beneficial features, such as durability, flexibility, and economic efficiency. Thus, it will accelerate the growth of the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market.
In addition, the wide applications of water-based adhesive specialty tapes in the automotive industry are forecast to fuel the market growth. The demand for light and low emission vehicles is increasing on a regular basis. Thus, it will propel the growth of the market.
The Healthcare industry uses water-based adhesive specialty tapes to cover the surface of incisions and wounds. In addition, water-based adhesive specialty tapes possess antigenic properties, which will result in gaining high popularity from the end-users.
The short shelf life of the product is forecast to be a significant challenge in the market growth.
Geographic Analysis
Asia Pacific is forecast to hold the largest share in the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market, mainly due to the rapidly growing automotive, electronics, and healthcare industry. Moreover, government initiatives in China and India towards the expansion of these industries would significantly contribute to the growth of the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market.
The increasing disposable income may contribute to the growth of the region in the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market.
Europe is forecast to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising number of the urban population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and awareness about the product benefits.
Competitors in the Market
Dymax
3M
Bostik
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
HB Fuller Company
LINTEC Corporation
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Intertape Polymer Group
Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG.
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
The global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market segmentation focuses on Resin Type, Application, and Region.
Insight by Resin Type
Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (APE)
Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex
Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion
Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)
Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion
Others
Insight by Application
Tapes and Labels
Paper and Packaging
Building and Construction
Automotive and Transportation
Consumer, Leather & Footwear
Sports & Leisure
Assembly
Others
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:
• How does a global company acquire markets?
• What are its core strategies and policies?
• What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?
• What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?
• What are the leading competitors in the global market?
• Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
