Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030

The global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market size was US$ 8.7 billion in 2021. The global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.5 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market. The global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market both globally and regionally.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 crisis had a mild impact on the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market majorly due to the disruption in the supply chain during the initial phase. Unavailability of raw materials and workforce were the major cause so this disruption.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The market is witnessing increasing demand for water-based adhesive specialty tapes from the packaging industry. As a result, it will be a significant factor driving the market growth. Water-based adhesive specialty tapes are widely popular due to their beneficial features, such as durability, flexibility, and economic efficiency. Thus, it will accelerate the growth of the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market.

In addition, the wide applications of water-based adhesive specialty tapes in the automotive industry are forecast to fuel the market growth. The demand for light and low emission vehicles is increasing on a regular basis. Thus, it will propel the growth of the market.

The Healthcare industry uses water-based adhesive specialty tapes to cover the surface of incisions and wounds. In addition, water-based adhesive specialty tapes possess antigenic properties, which will result in gaining high popularity from the end-users.

The short shelf life of the product is forecast to be a significant challenge in the market growth.

Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific is forecast to hold the largest share in the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market, mainly due to the rapidly growing automotive, electronics, and healthcare industry. Moreover, government initiatives in China and India towards the expansion of these industries would significantly contribute to the growth of the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market.

The increasing disposable income may contribute to the growth of the region in the global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market.

Europe is forecast to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rising number of the urban population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and awareness about the product benefits.

Competitors in the Market

Dymax

3M

Bostik

NITTO DENKO CORPORATION

HB Fuller Company

LINTEC Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Intertape Polymer Group

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global water-based adhesive specialty tapes market segmentation focuses on Resin Type, Application, and Region.

Insight by Resin Type

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (APE)

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

Others

Insight by Application

Tapes and Labels

Paper and Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer, Leather & Footwear

Sports & Leisure

Assembly

Others

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

• How does a global company acquire markets?

• What are its core strategies and policies?

• What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

• What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

• What are the leading competitors in the global market?

• Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

