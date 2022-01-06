Diagnostic Imaging Market Growth 2022: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on global diagnostic imaging market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global diagnostic imaging market was valued at US$ 27.1 billion in 2021. The global diagnostic imaging market is forecast to reach US$ 46.7 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Diagnostic imaging is a process to capture and produce imaging of body parts. The applications of this process are used in neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, and several other fields.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Increasing geriatric population and chronic disease cases are the primary factors driving the market growth.

Rising number of investments from private and government bodies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and mounting demand for diagnostic imaging procedures will propel the market growth during the study period.

Increasing technological development and growing awareness about early diagnosis are driving the market growth. In addition, growing consumer inclination towards minimally invasive treatments is forecast to benefit the global diagnostic imaging market.

The high implementation cost and lack of skilled laborers may hamper the growth of the global diagnostics imaging market.

Geographic Analysis

North America is the largest contributor to the global diagnostic imaging market, mainly due to the rising number of chronic disease cases registering in the region.

In addition, the rapidly expanding geriatric population is increasing the demand for efficient healthcare infrastructure. Thus, it will benefit the regional market for diagnostic imaging. Furthermore, the growing penetration of advanced technologies will further escalate the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness significant growth, owing to the increasing cases of chronic diseases, rising government initiatives, and growing consumer demand for efficient treatments. Furthermore, growing geriatric population and government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure will further contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the buying capacity of healthcare bodies, which ultimately affected the growth of the global diagnostic imaging market. Moreover, market players witnessed several disruptions in continuing the supply chain. Thus, it hampered market growth.

Competitors in the Market

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Siemens AG

Samsung Medison

Carestream Health

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Esaote S.P.A

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product

X-ray Imaging Systems

By Technology

X-ray Digital Imaging Systems

Direct Radiography (DR)

Computed Radiography (CR)

X-ray Analog Imaging Systems

By Portability

Stationary Systems

Portable Systems

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

By Technology

Conventional CT systems

Cone Beam CT Systems (CBCT)

Conventional CT Systems Market, by Technology

High-slice CT Scanners

Mid-slice CT Scanners

Low-slice CT Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

By Technology

2D Ultrasound

3D and 4D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

By Portability

Trolley/Cart-based Ultrasound Systems

Compact/Portable Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

By Architecture

Closed MRI

Open MRI

By Field Strength

High- and Very-high-field MRI Systems

Low-to-mid-field MRI Systems

Ultra-high-field MRI Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems

SPECT Systems

Standalone SPECT Systems

Hybrid SPECT Systems

Hybrid PET Systems

Mammography Systems

Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application

X-ray Imaging Systems

General Radiography

Dental

Fluoroscopy

MRI Systems

Brain & Neurological MRI

Spine & Musculoskeletal MRI

Vascular MRI

Pelvic & Abdominal MRI

Breast MRI

Cardiac MRI

Ultrasound Systems

Radiology/General Imaging

Cardiology

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Urology

Vascular

Other Applications

CT Scanners

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Other Applications

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Other Applications

Mammography Systems

Diagnostic Imaging Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

