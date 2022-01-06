3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size 2022: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on global 3D printing in healthcare market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global 3D printing in healthcare market size was US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. The global 3D printing in the healthcare market is forecast to grow to US$ 6.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol543

3D printing technology is employed to produce customized medical equipment, devices, and products for patients. Global 3D printing in healthcare is forecast to be driven by increasing demand for implants and growing healthcare expenditure.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The demand for advanced technologies is growing in the healthcare sector. In addition, the increasing cases related to implants will significantly contribute to the market growth.

Increasing consumer awareness about cosmetic treatments is forecast to fuel market growth. In addition, the rising number of cases associated with dental problems and hearing loss will benefit the global 3D printing in the healthcare market.

The high cost of 3D printers may hamper the growth of the global 3D printing in healthcare market.

Increasing geriatric population and growing demand for organ transplants will be other factors facilitating the market growth.

In addition, key players are investing heavily in the market to cater to the public demands by offering efficient products and services. Thus, the global 3D printing market in healthcare will grow significantly. In 2018, 3D Systems unveiled DMP Flex 100 and DMP Dental 100 3D printers. These printers aim to enhance versatility and material for dental applications.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America accounts for the largest 3D printing in the healthcare market, owing to the rising demand for organ transplants, growing penetration of advanced technologies, and increasing consumer awareness about the technology.

Furthermore, the healthcare infrastructure of North America is highly developed. Thus, it will benefit the market. In addition, increasing cases related to dental problems, hearing loss will increase the demand for innovative 3D printing technologies & applications.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness rapid growth, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of cases related to dental problems and hearing loss, and growing geriatric population.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol543

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic declined the demand for 3D printers to an extent. During the pandemic, dental care facilities were closed as the therapy require human contact. In addition, healthcare bodies also postponed the surgeries to control the virus spread. Thus, it negatively impacted the growth of global 3D printing in the healthcare market.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol543

Competitors in the Market

Stratasys Ltd.

Renishaw plc

Concept Laser GmbH

EnvisionTEC GmbH

3T RPD Ltd

Materialise NV

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Prodways Group

EOS GmbH

Electro Optical Systems

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Component

System

Materials

Polymers

Photopolymers

Thermoplastics

Metals & Alloys

Ceramics

Others

Services

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol543

By Technology

Droplet Deposition

Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) Technology

Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing (LDM)

Multiphase Jet Solidification (MJS)

Photopolymerization

Stereolithography (SLA)

Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Two-photon polymerization (2PP)

Laser Beam Melting

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others

Color Jet Printing

MultiJet Printing

By Application

External Wearable Devices

Hearing Aids

Prosthesis & Orthotics

Dental Products

Clinical Study Devices

Drug Testing

Anatomical Models

Implants

Surgical Guides

Cranio-maxillofacial Implants

Orthopedic Implants

Tissue Engineering

By End-User

Medical & Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutions

Ask for Customization :-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol543

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol543

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/