Pyrogen Testing Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Segments by Region, Company, Type and Sales Channels Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global pyrogen testing market. The global pyrogen testing market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global pyrogen testing market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the global pyrogen testing market both globally and regionally.
The global pyrogen testing market size was US$ 1031 million in 2021. The global pyrogen testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 2512 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Pyrogen testing is an essential practice in the manufacturing process to eliminate bacterial contaminants. The global pyrogen testing market is expected to grow significantly, owing to the growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing number of novel medications launches, and increasing deployment of kit-based testing.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the expanding incidence of infectious diseases and the rising COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for pyrogen diagnostic methodologies steadily grew. The demand for pharmaceuticals grew significantly, which raised the demand for efficient pyrogen testing to check the availability of microorganisms and eliminate them before any further harm.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
Pharmaceutical, biotech, and other medication manufacturing companies use pyrogen testing methods to ensure the safe manufacture and delivery of infection-free products to the end-users.
Biotechnology has become a critical component of R&D activities. As a result, it is predicted to become an important element to evaluate the presence of microorganisms or metabolites in pharmaceuticals throughout their manufacturing processes.
In addition, demand for pyrogen testing is expected to rise due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.
The increasing number of launches and partnerships are expected to benefit the global pyrogen testing market. In addition, rising R&D expenditure will benefit the service providers during the study period. According to the information shared in the report of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), the pharmaceutical business in Europe invested over EUR 36,500 million in R&D in 2018.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, North America accounts for the largest pyrogen testing market due to the increasing government investment in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing pharmaceutical industry. In addition, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases will further contribute to market growth.
Increasing research and development activities for introducing novel drugs will contribute to the growth of the global pyrogen testing market.
Asia-Pacific is forecast to witness rapid growth, owing to increasing research and development activities, rising population, and growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.
In addition, factors like increasing government initiatives and growing healthcare expenditure will have a positive impact on the pyrogen testing market during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
Associates of Cape Cod Inc.
Merck KGaA
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
GenScript Charles River Laboratories Inc.
Ellab A/S
Lonza Group
WUXI Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
The global pyrogen testing market segmentation focuses on Product, Test, End-User, and Region,
By Product
Kits and Reagents
Services
Instruments
By Test Type
LAL Tests
Chromogenic Tests
Turbidimetric Tests
Gel Clot Tests
Rabbit Pyrogen Test
Monocyte Activation Test
Other Test Types
By End-User
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Medical Device Companies
Other End Users
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
