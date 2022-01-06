Patient Engagement Solution Market Size Analysis 2022: Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on global patient engagement solution market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global patient engagement solution market size was US$ 13.4 billion in 2021. The global patient engagement solution market is forecast to grow to US$ 24.6 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol546

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The increasing demand for remote healthcare systems is the primary factor driving the growth of the global patient engagement solution market.

Increasing government regulations to introduce efficient patient-centric care will boost the market growth during the study period.

The rising percentage of the geriatric population and growing cases of chronic diseases and infections are forecast to fuel the market growth.

The increasing burden on healthcare bodies and the growing use of mobile health solutions for regular check-ups and treatments will accelerate the market growth. In addition, the high risk of disease transmission in the case of infectious diseases will further boost the market growth.

Increasing use of cloud-based models and unavailability of healthcare, mainly in the rural areas, will surge the demand for patient engagement solutions during the forecast period.

The demand for high investments may hamper the growth of the global patient engagement solution market.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol546

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America accounts for the largest patient engagement solution market due to high investments in the healthcare IT sector. In addition, the growing penetration of advanced technology will continue to contribute to the growth of mobile healthcare. As a result, it will benefit the global patent engagement solution market.

In addition, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and demand for efficient and risk-free treatments will surge the growth of the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register rapid growth, owing to increasing disposable income, rising geriatric population, and growing demand for remote healthcare. In addition, the COVID-19 infection has increased the focus of government bodies in providing efficient healthcare facilities even in rural areas. Thus, it will surge the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global patient engagement solution market. During the pandemic, patients stopped visiting hospitals, clinics, and other places, to prevent themselves from the risk of the virus. As a result, the demand for patient engagement solutions increased rapidly to continue with their routine check-up risk-free. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic generated a new era of remote healthcare, which will further grow during the study period. Thus, the COVD-19 pandemic is forecast to have a positive influence on the global patient engagement solutions market.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol546

Competitors in the Market

Mckesson Corporation

Athenahealth Inc.

Lincor Solutions

Get Real Health

Allscript

Welvu

IBM Corporation

Cerner

Getwellnetwork Inc.

Oneview Healthcare

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Component Outlook

Software

Standalone

Integrated

Services

Consulting

Implementation

Education

Others

Hardware

Delivery Type Outlook

Web-based/Cloud-based

On-premise

End-Use Outlook

Payers

Providers

Individual Users

Application Outlook

Social Management

Health Management

Home Healthcare Management

Financial Health Management

Therapeutic Area Outlook

Chronic diseases

Obesity

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Others

Fitness

Women’s Health

Mental Health

Others

Ask for Customization :-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol546

Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol546

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/