Bothwell leads Furman past UNC Greensboro 58-54

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 10:21
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 20 points as Furman narrowly beat UNC Greensboro 58-54 on Wednesday night.

Alex Hunter had 16 points for Furman (10-6, 2-1 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Marcus Foster added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Slawson had three blocks.

De'Monte Buckingham had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (8-5, 0-1). Mohammed Abdulsalam added 11 points and nine rebounds. Kobe Langley had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-06 11:38 GMT+08:00

