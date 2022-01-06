Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/06 10:34
Chinese J-16 fighter plane. (MND photo)  

Chinese J-16 fighter plane. (MND photo)  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Jan. 5), marking the fourth intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets briefly flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

A total of 11 Chinese aircraft have been monitored in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, including seven fighter planes and four spotter airplanes.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone. In 2021, China military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, Liberty Times cited the Ministry of National Defense as saying.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese planes on Jan. 5. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/01/05 08:32
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/01/03 10:38
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan's ADIZ on New Year’s Day
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan's ADIZ on New Year’s Day
2022/01/01 11:08
China threatens ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan moves on independence
China threatens ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan moves on independence
2021/12/31 11:44
3 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/12/31 08:59

Updated : 2022-01-06 11:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan lists 3 possible ways COVID lab infection occurred
Taiwan lists 3 possible ways COVID lab infection occurred
"