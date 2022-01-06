3 more Taiwan airport cleaners test positive for COVID

Quarantine taxi drivers being tested for COVID at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Quarantine taxi drivers being tested for COVID at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three more cleaning workers at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport tested positive for COVID on Wednesday (Jan. 5), bringing the number of airport personnel tied to an Omicron cluster infection to eight.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday issued a press release in which it stated that three more cleaning staff members at the airport who work for the contractor Sincere Group (信實集團) have tested positive for COVID. The three cases are all women, ranging in age from their 50s to their 60s, with Ct values of 33.8, 23.4, and 19.5, respectively.

They worked in the same area of the airport as case Nos. 17,230, 17,238, 17,239, and 17,266, the first of whom tested positive for the Omicron variant. Epidemiological investigations, contact tracing, and epidemic prevention efforts are underway.

The CECC explained that in response to the outbreak of three cases among cleaning staff at the airport, it expanded testing to 861 contractor cleaners. As of Wednesday evening, four additional cleaners tested positive (case 17,666 and the aforementioned three positive cases), 855 were negative, one case is currently being tested, and one is waiting to be tested.

Seven cleaners employed by Sincere Group have tested positive for COVID thus far. In addition, a quarantine taxi driver who is stationed in the same parking lot also tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The CECC said it will immediately initiate the following emergency measures:

1. A total of 93 Sincere Group workers will be sent to a quarantine center to undergo isolation

2. The remaining cleaning workers, a total of 768, will undergo rapid antigen tests at home for the next two days (Jan. 6-7) and report the results to the forward command post. On Jan. 8, they will all undergo PCR tests.

3. Sincere Group has been instructed to strictly implement employee health monitoring to ensure the workers' wellbeing and address any additional incidents as soon as possible.