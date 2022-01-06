Alexa
ATP Cup Results

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 08:14
Wednesday
Sydney
Purse: $10 million
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Group A
Chile 2, Norway 1

Alejandro Tabilo, Chile def. Viktor Durasovic, Norway, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-1.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-4, 6-1.

Tomas Barrios Vera and Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Andreja Petrovic and Leyton Rivera, Norway, 6-0, 6-4.

Spain 2, Serbia 1

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-4.

Nikola Cacic and Matej Sabanov, Serbia def. Pedro Martinez and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-5.

Group D
Poland 3, Argentina0

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-1, 6-4.

Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski, Poland def. Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Greece 2, Georgia 1

Michail Pervolarakis, Greece, def. Aleksandre Metreveli, Georgia, 6-3, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 4-1, (ret).

Aleksandre Bakshi and Aleksandre Metreveli, Georgia, def. Michail Pervolarakis and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 4-6, 6-3, 16-14.

Updated : 2022-01-06 09:40 GMT+08:00

