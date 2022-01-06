Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lovett leads FIU over Bethune-Cookman 68-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 07:36
Lovett leads FIU over Bethune-Cookman 68-65

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Lovett hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to give Florida International the lead en route to a 68-65 win over Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.

Denver Jones posted 18 points and Lovett finished with 17 for Florida International (10-4). Tevin Brewer added 12 points.

Florida International scored 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Marcus Garrett and Collins Joseph each had 16 points for the Wildcats (3-10). Kevin Davis had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-06 09:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan lists 3 possible ways COVID lab infection occurred
Taiwan lists 3 possible ways COVID lab infection occurred
"