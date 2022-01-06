Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jazz owner Smith, 76ers part owner Blitzer buying RSL

By Associated Press
2022/01/06 06:45
Jazz owner Smith, 76ers part owner Blitzer buying RSL

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Major League Soccer has approved the sale of Real Salt Lake to David Blitzer and Smith Entertainment Group.

Blitzer also has an ownership stake in the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL's New Jersey Devils and the Premier League's Crystal Palace. Smith Entertainment Group, led by Ryan Smith, owns the NBA's Utah Jazz.

The league's Board of Governors announced approval of the sale Wednesday. The deal includes Rio Tinto Stadium, the RSL Academy, the MLS Next Pro team Real Monarchs and the club's Zions Bank Training Center. A news conference introducing the new owners was set for Thursday.

“David and Ryan’s teams have become synonymous with how athletics and community intersect, as they have demonstrated leading world-class organizations outside of professional soccer," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. "Both understand the tremendous value that sports teams bring to a community, and they are deeply committed to Utah. This is a proven ownership group that brings resources and experience to elevate every aspect of the RSL organization.”

Dell Loy Hansen was the previous owner of the club but put it up for sale in August 2020 after reports surfaced that he had made racist comments. Unable to find a buyer, the league took over the sales process in January, 2021.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-06 08:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Whistleblower flags mysterious neurological illness in Canadian province
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Omicron-positive woman sold goods at market in northern Taiwan
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Japan bans facial recognition tech exports due to China's human rights abuses
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwanese woman, American man accused of theft for taking driftwood
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 1st local Omicron cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan lists 3 possible ways COVID lab infection occurred
Taiwan lists 3 possible ways COVID lab infection occurred
"